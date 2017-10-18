A new beginning for Harrogate’s most prestigious Antiques Fair

Spread the news!













It’s all change for the newly named Northern Antiques Fair which opens its doors to the public from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 October at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

Formerly named The Harrogate Art & Antique Fair, the event now proudly resumes its original name dating back to 1951. As well as being under new ownership, it is being managed by expert fairs’ organiser Ingrid Nilson, who took over earlier this year with the aim of re-energising this long-standing event.

Held in association with BADA, the fair is supported by Knight Frank Harrogate, The Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery, The Barker Partnership, NFU Mutual Thirsk& York branches and Premium Harrogate Tipple.

Ingrid Nilson, Fair Director said: It is very exciting to be involved in this venerable event, and I am looking forward to welcoming many regular, as well as new, visitors to the fair. It has so much to offer for both avid collectors and those just looking for an interesting piece to top off a design scheme. There is plenty to inspire and delight.

The fair brings together the finest furniture, fine art, silver, jewellery, ceramics, clocks, glass, Art Deco and accessories from more than 30 specialist dealers from all parts of the UK as well as a good sprinkling of familiar northern dealers such as Sutcliffe Galleries, Elaine Phillips Antiques, Mark Buckley Antiques, Jack Shaw & Co, T L Phelps Fine Furniture Restoration, Graham Ruddock, J Dickinson Maps & Prints, Howell 1870, Solo Antiques and Valerie Main Ltd. London dealers taking part are Edward Burd, Greenstein Antiques, Haynes Fine Art, Morgan Strickland Decorative Arts and Stephen Kalms Antiques.

The mix of antiques, mid-century and contemporary pieces will particularly appeal to the design-savvy looking for unusual one-off objects.



Highlights include a superb late 18th century Chinese export lacquer cabinet, c 1800 with a price tag of £35,000 from William Cook who deals in fine quality furniture, objects and works of art.

Licht& Morrison is showing a one-off glorious piece of jewellery, a brooch made in the USA in the form of Snoopy with Woodstock, the fictional characters in the comic strip, Peanuts. Set in 18 carat gold with onyx, diamond, sapphire, emerald and pearl, the ‘bird’ (un-named) appeared in 1967 but wasn’t named Woodstock (after the 1969 festival) until the early 1970s. This year marks

Woodstock’s 50th anniversary.

An eye-catching oil on canvas with Sutcliffe Galleries of Harrogate is On the Wye, Goodrich, painted in 1875 by George Cole (1810-1883) and priced at £8,950.

Over the centuries Yorkshire has produced a number of talented craftsmen with huge artistic ability. Very often antique-lovers are fascinated by the history attached to a certain piece.

The fair has its own share of pieces with interesting local provenances, such as two English wall clocks from the 19th century, one made by James Hargraves of Bawtry (£4,200) and the other signed ‘Richardson Selby’ both for sale with Edward Burd.

The Rockingham Pottery was a 19th century manufacturer of porcelain of international fame and the factory was located in Swinton, near Rotherham in the West Riding of Yorkshire; Graham Ruddock is bringing some good examples of Rockingham ware such as a rare spill vase with a wagtail and exotic birds in flight painted by John Randall, c 1830 (£1,800).

The fair offers a most comprehensive display of fine art from the 18th century up to the present day from Atelier Ltd from Guernsey, Haynes Fine Art, Sutcliffe Galleries and Ashleigh House Fine Art.

Highlights include Summertime Kite Flying by northern artist Brian Shields (1951-1997) aka Braaq (£5,000-10,000) and a vibrant contemporary oil, Autumn Morning, Tobermory, Isle of Mull by John Lowrie Morrison aka Jolomo, examples of the many exciting canvases with Haynes Fine Art.

In addition, Sutcliffe Galleries is taking two stands, one showing a magnificent display of traditional works and the other showing contemporary paintings, mostly by Yorkshire based artists.

Decorative arts are popular with collectors and there is an excellent choice available from both Solo Antiques bringing a very rare Art Nouveau silver cigar cutter and table lighter, (£1,350) and an Arts & Crafts pewter and enameled copper clock by Archibald Knox for Liberty & Co for sale at £8,000 from Morgan Strickland Decorative Arts.

English and continental silver is available from Stephen Kalms Antiques and antique glass from Mark J West. Fine displays of porcelain from the Derby, Chelsea and Worcester factories are available from Valerie MainLtd and Carolyn Stoddart-Scott.

The Mercer Art Gallery is holding free gallery talks on Thursday 19 & Friday 20 October at 2pm with the curator, Jane Sellars, to coincide with their current exhibition by Sheila Bownas: A