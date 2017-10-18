FSS announces new roles in lettings Team

Spread the news!













Harrogate property firm FSS has announced new roles for two of its lettings team, one of whom joined the firm as an apprentice back in 2015, and is now recruiting to expand the department further.

Harry Smith, who joined straight from school, will become a Lettings Negotiator as he continues to develop his property career with FSS.

Julie Day, who began working at FSS earlier this year, has been appointed to a new role as Residential Lettings Co-ordinator.

Julie has worked in the Yorkshire lettings market for many years and associate partner Michael Lebbon said her experience and knowledge of the local market had made her a valuable addition to the team.

Michael said: These new roles are well-deserved and recognise the hard work and commitment that both Harry and Julie have contributed to our busy lettings department. We are delighted to be able to help them both develop their property careers and expand their experience. Julie Day added: “I’m delighted to be taking on more responsibility in one of the biggest lettings departments in the area and to be part of a firm which prioritises quality, trust and value.” Harry Smith said: “Joining FSS has been a fantastic opportunity and I’m proud to be in a company that is committed to staff development and training. I’m really looking forward to starting my new role and supporting our tenants to find just the right property for them.



