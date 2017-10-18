Day of action tackles crime and anti-social behaviour in Harrogate

Spread the news!













9 Shares

Officers, PCSOs, Specials and Volunteers from across the county joined forces yesterday, Tuesday 17 October 2017, to undertake targeted action across the Harrogate District.

Teams of officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Firearms Support Unit and the Dogs Section worked together with a number of partner agencies on a day of action, in response to an increase in the number of incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Activity was carried out in Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge throughout the day and into the evening.

Officers worked in partnership with members of Harrogate Borough Council as part of the Community Safety Hubs Stop Burglary Campaign, which saw 190 premises being visited and 177 burglary packs being handed out in the Pannal and Hookstone area.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service conducted joint patrols in the evening to target anti-social behaviour (ASB), specifically in relation to fireworks and North Yorkshire County Council’s Prevention Service engaged with young people at identified ASB hot spot locations. Between 4pm and 8pm, 18 hot spots were patrolled, six stop checks carried out in relation to suspicious circumstances, seven youth action forms were completed and a cannabis warning was issued following a stop and search.

Road Safety was also part of yesterday’s focus, which saw Community Speed watch Volunteers be deployed with NYPs Community Safety Vans.

Sergeant Paul Evans who led the day of action said: There has recently been an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour in the Harrogate District and this will simply not be tolerated. Our concerted efforts with specialist units and partner agencies yesterday, enabled us to really target specific issues in problem areas. Yesterday’s actions generated some fantastic results including a 50 year old man, a 56 year old woman and a 26 year old woman being arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and money laundering offences in Harrogate. “We were also able to engage with communities and businesses to educate them around some serious issues affecting those who are more vulnerable in our communities such as modern slavery and child sexual exploitation. Officers visited ten hotels in Harrogate Town Centre throughout the day to talk to staff about the signs they need to look out for so we can all play a part in keeping people safe. We will continue to work with local businesses to raise awareness of these issues.





Councillor Mike Chambers, Chair of the Harrogate District Community Safety Group said: It is important that residents feel safe and the Community Safety Day of Action is a great way to show the public how partner agencies are working together to make a real difference. The high visibility patrols and face to face contact was well received and was a timely reminder, as the dark nights approach, to think about our personal and home security.

The three people arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and money laundering have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.