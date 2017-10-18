Borough Council put £10k towards independent traders, but is the initiative flawed ?

At the Harrogate Borough Council, full council meeting on the 4 October 2017, a motion was passed to put £10K towards the independent traders in the district.

The motion passed said:

This Council supports the district’s independent traders and recognises that they play a key role in making our borough distinctive.

We will look at working more closely with independent traders to help them better promote their sector and will seek representatives from the sector who can help us take this work forward.

In particular this council will give in-kind support, professional advice and one-off funding of up to £10,000 from the District Improvement Fund to develop a website and brochure promoting our indies.

The motion was proposed Cllr Graham Swift Seconded by Cllr Tim Myatt