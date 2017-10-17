New WI to launch in Harrogate

An initial meeting to form a new WI in Harrogate in 2016 saw more than 120 women turn up, resulting in four new WIs being created

Spread the news!















A new Women’s Institute is set to be established in Harrogate to cater for growing demand in the town.

In 2016, four WIs were established after more than 120 women attended an initial meeting designed to launch just one WI.

Now, with those WIs going strong, along with several more established branches, a new WI is set to be formed in Harrogate. The North Yorkshire West Federation of WIs is organising a preliminary meeting at Elim Church, Park View, Harrogate, on Tuesday, October 24 at 7.30pm.

Anne Harrison, who leads the Federation’s membership committee, said: “Interest in WI membership has grown significantly in Harrogate over the last couple of years, particularly since our centenary in 2015.

“Existing branches are busy and popular, but this is a chance for women to be part of a new WI from the outset and help to shape its formation. We’ll offer them all the support they need to get the most out of being part of our organisation.”

As well as traditional skills like crafts and baking, the WI allows members to try unusual activities: branches in the Harrogate area have done everything from belly dancing and archery to gin tasting and photography. WI members are also part of a large national organisation with a strong history of campaigning for social justice and equality.

No booking is required for the initial meeting, and anyone is welcome to attend to find out more without committing to membership. The WI is open to all women aged 18 or over, and annual membership for 2018 will be £41.

Meanwhile, more than 45 women attended an initial meeting to discuss forming a new WI in Ripon at the beginning of the month. As a result, a second meeting has been organised for Monday, November 30 at 7.30pm at Alma House, Low St Agnesgate, Ripon, to officially form a new WI. It is open to anyone who wants to find out more with no obligation to join.

.