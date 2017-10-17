Forty jobs for Thirsk as Marrtree acquires first Sowerby Gateway employment site

Spread the news!















Harrogate-based Marrtree Investments has acquired a 1.2 acre employment site at North Yorkshire developer Castlevale’s 85-acre Sowerby Gateway development in Thirsk, with planning permission to build six new business units with a 15,000 sq ft footprint.

The 40 acre Gateway Business Park is the designated employment area of the 900-home Sowerby Gateway scheme, which was the largest planning approval ever granted by Hambleton District Council. Marrtree is the first developer to acquire an employment site on the business park’s initial phase.

William Marshall, director at Marrtree Investments, said: Gateway Business Park has enormous potential as a new centre of employment for Thirsk and the surrounding area and we’re excited to be the first developer on site. This new scheme will be Marrtree’s 20th business park and as a Yorkshire firm we’re really proud to have been instrumental in creating hundreds of much needed jobs at our sites across the north of England.

When Marrtree’s new development is completed, in early 2019, it is expected to create around 40 new jobs for Thirsk.

Mr Marshall added: The units will provide the same sort of high quality, modern and flexible accommodation that Marrtree has become known for, and it will be suitable for a range of businesses, from light industrial to offices. One of the site’s main benefits is its ease of accessibility. It is very close to the A19 and just a stone’s throw from the A1(M), so very convenient to get both to and from. Within a year or so Gateway Business Park will become a new economic hub, ideally located for northern businesses.

Castlevale managing director Martin Foster said: We are really pleased to have Marrtree on board. Their development is an ideal start to fulfilling our ambitions for the creation of a first class business park in Thirsk and will build on our success in attracting Aldi and Premier Inn, which have both opened on site this year.

Carter Jonas and Fordy Marshall have been appointed as joint sales agents for the new development.





Founded in Bradford in the 1940s, and now run by the third generation brothers William and George Marshall, the Marrtree Group of companies has operated for over 60 years. With interests in commercial and residential property, quarrying and forestry, the business is now based at Cardale Park in Harrogate.