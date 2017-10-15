Harrogate Town 1  – 2 Gainsborough Trinity

Spread the news!













Harrogate Town’s lack of central firepower and inability to defend against set pieces cost them dear,as they were bundled out of the Emirates F A Cup by Gainsborough Trinity.

Ben O’Hanlon started at left back in place of injured skipper,Ben Parker and Josh Falkingham took over the captain’s armband.

Town mounted the first attack with Joe Leesley heading a Jordan Thewlis header over the bar,before minutes later,Trinity keeper,Henrich Ravas,had to tip another Leesley header from Jack Emmett’s cross,over the top.

Trinity’s,Nathan Jarman’s free kick after a Liam Agnew foul was diverted for a corner which Nathan Stansfield headed over Town’s bar.

However,on thirtyfour minutes,Town took the lead when Ravas could only parry a George Thomson shot into the path of Falkingham who hammered the ball into the back of the net.

Town were well in control and a cross by Ryan Fallowfield just evaded Thewlis,while a brave block from Ravas stopped Thewlis in full flight.

The half ended with Thewlis having a goal chalked off for offside and Warren Burrell’s break down the middle ended with a shot wide of the target.

Unfortunately,Town were hit with a sucker punch within seconds of the restart,when Craig King’s thirty yard free kick was headed past James Belshaw by Jarman,from the edge of the area.

Trinity kept up the pressure with Tom Davie and Bradley Wells shooting wide,while for Town, Leesley curled a shot just wide of the upright.

The decisive moment arrived on the hour,when King’s deep corner found the unmarked,Michael Jacklin,who gave Belshaw no chance with his well placed header.

Town tried hard to force a replay and at times the visitor’s goal bore a charmed life.

Ravas did well to tip lobs from Emmett and Falkingham over the top,while in a tremendous goalmouth scramble,only a series of last ditch blocks kept the goal intact.

Mitchell Curry replaced Agnew and he almost pulled Town’s irons out of the fire,when his downward header from Emmett’s cross was brilliantly kept out by Ravas.

So Town’s hopes of further progress are over and it’s Gainsborough who go into Monday’s draw.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,O’Hanlon,Falkingham (c),Kennedy,Burrell,Thomson,Emmett,Leesley,Thewlis (Burdett 79),Agnew (Curry 65).

Unused subs,Vann,Cracknell,Middleton. Booked;Thewlis,Falkingham Att 928

Scorer,Falkingham Man of the Match Falkingham

Gainsborough Trinity,

Ravas,Lacey,Taylor,Clarke,Stansfield,Jacklin,King,Davie(Richards 58),Jarman(c),Worsfold(Hare 79),Wells(Evans 65).

Unused subs,Simmonds,Story.

Scorers, Jarman 46,Jacklin