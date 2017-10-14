Fatal motorcycle collision on A65

Spread the news!













12 Shares

North Yorkshire Police is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a 4×4 in the Skipton area.

The incident occurred at the Skipton Castle junction on the A65 at around 7.24pm on Friday (13 October 2017).

It involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle that was heading along the A65 from Harrogate towards Skipton, and a blue Jeep Cherokee that was turning right onto the A65 towards Harrogate from the A6131 junction.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His pillion passenger, an 18-year-old woman, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The occupants of the Jeep were uninjured but are deeply shocked by the incident.

Loading Center map Traffic Bicycling Transit Google Maps Get Directions

Local diversions were put in place while the emergency services worked at the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered. The road re-opened at 12.40am on Saturday.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either the blue Jeep Cherokee or the blue Suzuki motorcycle with a pillion passenger prior to the incident, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team. Or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170184025.