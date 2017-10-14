24 hours for Felix as danceathon steps into action

Spread the news!













The 24 hour danceathon for Felix started this morning – 14 October 2017

Felix has an undiagnosed condition, but is responding well to treatment. Family friend and Harrogate GP Dr Sarah Craven is dancing from 10am today, right through the night until 10am tomorrow. It will raise money for further treatment.

There are events on all day – see the schedule at the end of this article.

To donate please see https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/just4children/felixsfuturetherapyincanada



