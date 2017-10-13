Industry guide affirms Berwins’ specialist approach

Spread the news!















The focus of Harrogate and Leeds based law firm Berwins on specialisms has been affirmed by industry guide Legal 500, which has recommended the firm in a record seven areas in the latest edition of the guide.

Berwins, which has also garnered 17 references for individual lawyers, was praised for its Family and Private Client work; while its commercial arm was recommended for Corporate, Intellectual Property, Technology, Employment and Commercial Property work.

Particular praise was received by the firm’s ‘consistently excellent’ IP/IT unit and of Berwins’ Life team which is led by ‘outstanding lawyer’ Julie Jewers and boasts five named individuals.

Managing Director Sarah Smith said: We’re delighted to have received such strong recommendations for both our specialist teams and the outstanding individuals who make them up. This spread across all disciplines means that we are confident in supporting our clients with a complete package of legal care at the most important stages of personal and commercial journeys.

Legal 500 is an independently compiled directory which is designed help those seeking legal services make informed choices. The result of an extensive research process, the guide features firms from across the UK and is separated by areas of legal specialism.

Senior Partner and Founder Paul Berwin, said: The focus on specialising in areas of law has become increasingly important in the legal industry – a distinct change from the ‘generalist’ approach which prevailed in the past. At Berwins we believe that a client should receive dedicated support from an expert team which focuses on relevant areas of law. That’s the reason why, over a decade ago we shifted our focus to operating specialist units offering expert advice while working together to make the most of the synergies which deliver an excellent customer experience. To have received recognition in each of these areas is a fantastic endorsement not just of the quality of work we complete, but also that specialist approach.



