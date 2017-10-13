Police investigate Harrogate robbery as 15-year-old has mobile phone taken

Spread the news!















North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a Robbery that occurred on Poplar Grove, Harrogate.

Police are investigating after a 15 year old boy’s mobile phone was taken from him on Poplar Grove in Harrogate.

It happened at 9.15pm on 11 October 2017 and involved two men, one described as a white man in his thirties, 6ft tall and of medium build with a shaved head.

He was wearing a light grey hoodie and black jogging bottoms. The second man could only be described as wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Hargreaves. sarah.hargreaves1995@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170182781



