Lightbulb moment for lighting retailer

The owners of a new independent shop in Harrogate have told how they made the bold decision to relocate from Lancashire after being charmed by one of the town’s most popular streets.

Lighthouse Lighting & Living opened in Cold Bath Road on July 8, after Martin and Lisa Johnson moved the business from Barnoldswick, where it had been based for more than half a century.

The couple had been running the business for 15 years and didn’t have any plans for its relocation, not even when they came to live in Harrogate two years ago. But that changed one day when Lisa spotted a sign for the lease of a commercial unit at 123 Cold Bath Road.

Martin said: We thought it would be worth a look round and immediately recognised its potential. We also loved the location. Cold Bath Road is a real up-and-coming area of Harrogate with some great independent shops. I suppose you could say it was a lightbulb moment!

Martin and Lisa knew it would be a big move for the business, which had been established in Barnoldswick for 52 years, albeit under different names as ownership changed. But they also knew they had a good, loyal customer base throughout Yorkshire which valued their high-quality and unusual product ranges, lighting expertise and great customer service.

FSS’s commercial property specialists helped Martin and Lisa negotiate the lease with the landlord.

Lighthouse doesn’t sell products online so a visit to the shop is a must. And Barnoldswick’s loss is certainly Harrogate’s gain. The shop has a stunning and eclectic range of lighting options sourced from both the UK and abroad, with prices sitting in the medium to top range.

Martin and Lisa combine their product knowledge and lighting expertise with practical considerations to help customers achieve perfect solutions for their home. They offer a two-hour home consultancy service for £250, refundable against the first order of £1,000 or more.





Lighthouse also sells homewares from British artisan craft makers, including pottery from Devon and Surrey, glass, throws and outdoor lanterns from Yorkshire, and metalwork from a Scottish forge.

It is the only independent shop in Harrogate selling chef Tom Kerridge’s range of UK-made kitchenware, and English Heritage-authenticated paints from The Little Greene Paint Company. And it’s an agent for the French room fragrance company Lampe Berger, too.

Martin added: We’re delighted with the way things have turned out. We love living in Harrogate and having our independent business here. And our customers old and new have embraced the shop so we know we’ve made the right choice!