North Yorkshire Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Bradford on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

The incident occurred on the A61 Harrogate Road at Harewood Bridge, near Bridge Court, at around 5.50pm on Tuesday (12 September 2017).

The man was driving a black Seat car towards Leeds when police attempted to pull the vehicle over.

It was then involved in a collision with a blue Toyota, a black Hyundai i20, and a black Range Rover Sport that were queuing in traffic, and a white police BMW X5.

The officers were able to smash the driver’s window of the Seat and they used PAVA spray to detain the suspect.

The man is being held in custody for questioning.

A 16-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Seat, is receiving treatment at Leeds General Infirmary for a back injury that is not believed to be serious.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and any witnesses or people with information that could help are urged to come forward to the police.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Investigation Hub Harrogate.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12170163803 when providing details about this incident.