The Ivy announces head chef for their Brasserie in Harrogate

Awarded Junior Chef of the Year for the north at the age of 19, Dean Wade spent 7 years at the acclaimed Harvey Nichols group of restaurants in Leeds, Manchester and London.

Dean worked as Senior Chef for the Provenance Inns group, one of the leading operators in the country, which includes the AA restaurant at the West Park Hotel in Harrogate, before making the move to The Ivy Harrogate.

Dean will be showcasing his skills at the Autumn Flower show in Harrogate.

Dean said: I’m delighted with my new role at the Ivy Harrogate and being part of the local Harrogate community. A long-time supporter of the fantastic job the show does promoting horticulture across the north, I’m looking forward to meeting visitors to the Flower Show, making use of some fantastic seasonal ingredients and demonstrating what’s soon to be in store for guests at the Ivy Harrogate.

Harrogate Flower Show Director Nick Smith added: We are proud to welcome some of the region’s most talented chefs to the FEAST! Food Theatre to showcase just what can be achieved with the annual bonanza of fantastic autumn produce. The Ivy is an icon of the culinary world and we are honoured to be able to preview their new Harrogate menu for our visitors.

With approximately 135 covers inside and 48 al fresco on the garden roof terrace, the brasserie will serve a range of British classics for breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks and dinner.

The Ivy Collection is a group of restaurants, brasseries and cafes, established in London, offering accessible, all-day dining in a relaxed local setting.

About the Ivy in Harrogate

Opening – Mid November

General Manager – Rodney Prosper

Executive Chef – Sean Burbidge

Head Chef – Dean Wade

Covers – Internal approx. 135 (1 floor) | External – 48 (cover tbc)

Opening times – The brasserie restaurant and bar are open all day for breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks and dinner, Monday to Sunday from 8am to 12.30am

Set menu – 2 courses £16.50 | 3 courses £21, available Monday – Friday, 11.30am – 5pm