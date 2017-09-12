New head chef for Goldsborough Hall

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Goldsborough Hall has appointed a new Head Chef, Adam Thur.

This Stately home near Knaresborough was saved by Clare and Mark Oglesby, restoring it to its former glory. It’s a family home, sought after wedding venue and has a number of luxury suites.

Owner of Goldsborough Hall, Mark Oglesby, commented: We’re so pleased to have Adam join the team at Goldsborough. With Adam now on board, we aim to elevate the dining experience to the highest level, complementing the Hall’s Royal heritage. We wish to delight our guests with dishes which exemplify a fresh, modern look at Yorkshire produce, enjoyed in a most spectacular setting.

Hungarian-born and raised, Adam joins the team from The Star Inn the City and The Star Inn at Harome, where he was Senior Sous Chef. Prior to this, he was Head Chef at York University, where he honed his culinary prowess and creative skills with high-profile events, attended by Royal guests and other VIPs.

Adam has savoured a passion for food all his life and always longed to be a Chef. Growing up in Budapest, his uncle owned a restaurant, providing inspiration for his dreams from a young age. His style of cooking is modern British, where seasonal ingredients are presented in a highly creative yet simple style. He introduces an unexpected element to a dish; maybe in the presentation or the flavour combination, and from time to time, he adds a twist which reflects his cultural roots.

Adam said: Goldsborough is a wonderfully inspiring and friendly place to work. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to develop creative menus, inspired by such an amazing rural location. I am lucky to have the kitchen gardens here too….you simply can’t beat your own produce, fresh from the garden.

The kitchen gardens form part of the Hall’s renowned gardens and grounds, and are being further improved by owner, Clare Oglesby. Beside the fresh home-grown fruit, herbs and vegetables, Adam’s menus are full of enticing Yorkshire produce, from a selection of high-quality, local and artisan producers.