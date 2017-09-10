AFC Telford United v Harrogate Town match report

Share Share +1 Shares 3

A brilliant second half performance saw Harrogate Town return to winning ways at the New Bucks Head Stadium, Telford.

Jake Wright and Terry Kennedy were in the starting line up as Town made two changes from Tuesday evening.

A 5-1 win looked a remote possiblility in the first half hour as the “Bucks” more than held their own.Telford made the early running with wingers, Tony Dwyer and Elliott Newby prominent.

A strong attack ended with Newby’s looping header landing on the roof of Town’s net and soon afterwards, Marcus Dingara just failed to reach Jordan Lussey’s free kick after Jake Falkingham’s foul on Dwyer.

The Bucks took a deserved lead, when after twenty minutes, Shane Sutton’s header from Newby’s corner was blocked on the line but Dwyer followed up to stab in from close range.

That was as good as it got for Telford, because six minutes later Town equalised.

Joe Leesley’s deep corner was headed back across goal by George Thomson and Wright applied the finishing header.

Right on half time,home keeper, Jas Singh, prevented a Town second when he punched Leesley’s free kick clear from under the bar.

It was a different story after the break as Town began to dominate and on ten minutes they took the lead.

Henry Cowans’ foul on Jordan Thewlis, presented Leesley with a free kick from which Kennedy rose highest, to head in number two.

Telford then appeared to abandon their good first half football and were reduced to lumping the ball hopefully downfield, which played into Town’s hands.

Two goals in three minutes from Thomson put Town well into the driving seat; firstly, he lashed a low drive into the far corner and then he arrived at the far post to knock in Wright’s searching cross.

To add to Telford’s woes,with eleven minutes left, Connor Johnson, received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Unfortunately, Town also had to play out the remainder of the game with ten men, when, with all subs used, Wright sustained a bad knee injury.

Town still had one last shot in their locker when Jack Emmett broke clear and although Singh blocked his initial shot, Emmett reacted quickly to make it five.

So once again, Town sit at the top of the National North League following Salford City’s defeat of Brackley Town.

Town

Belshaw,Fallowfield (Middleton 78),Parker (c),Falkingham,Kennedy,Burrell,Thomson,Emmett,Wright,Thewlis (Morgan 70),Leesley (Burdett 78).

Unused subs, Cracknell,Day. Booking Falkingham Att.1018

Scorers,Wright 26,Kennedy 55,Thomson 72,75,Emmett 85

AFC Telford United

Singh, White, Gough, Johnson, Sutton(c), Cowans, Dwyer, Lussey (Royle 66), Dinanga(Murphy 66), Marsden (McGrory 80), Newby.

Unused subs, Martinez, Marsh. Sending off Johnson.Booking Gough

Scorer Dwyer 20.