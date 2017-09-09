Rudding Park shares £6,300 prize fund with local charities

Share Share +1 Shares 4

12 charities are celebrating after Rudding Park Golf held a Charity Hole in One Shoot Out giving them the chance to win a prize fund of £7,000.

Each charity team had 30 minutes to hit as many balls as they could with the aim of getting a hole in one to claim the total prize fund.

On the day 5000 balls were hit onto the green, unfortunately no one managed a hole in one but this meant all the charities benefitted, sharing the prize fund equally.

James King, Rudding Park Golf Manager explained: We raised the prize fund over the last three years with our Hole in One competition and whilst we could have kept it going we decided to do something worthwhile. The Charity Shoot out was a fantastic event, very well supported and we were thrilled that in the end all the participants got to benefit!