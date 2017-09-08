Record amount of Great North runners set to raise funds for hospice

Fundraising friends: Aimee Dixon, Vicky Hogg and Jayne Dale are among some of those doing the Great North Run for Saint Michael’s this September.

More than fifty runners are set raise funds for local hospice care when they take part in the Great North Run this weekend.

Saint Michael’s Hospice, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, will be cheering on a record number of runners from across the community – individuals, supporter businesses and groups of friends — in the iconic half marathon, event which takes place in Newcastle on September 10.

Community services manager at Saint Michael’s Vicky Hogg is one of those taking part, together with friends Jayne Dale and Aimee Nixon, as a celebration of their enduring friendship.

Jayne, Aimee and Vicky are all 35 and met while studying for A Levels at Ripon Grammar School. Since then, through adulthood, motherhood and the world of work, the trio have remained firm friends.

Vicky said:

We all like a challenge and we were discussing what we could aspire to do. We all agreed we wanted to do the Great North Run before we were 40, so we decided to make the most of our challenge and raise some money for Saint Michael’s at the same time to spur us on.

We’ve heard the atmosphere on the day is out of this world, both from the other people taking part and the crowds who line the route. We’re really close and it’s going to be a real celebration of our friendship to have this amazing shared experience, with our tribe of children hopefully there to cheer us on.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s Tony Collins, said: It’s wonderful to have so many people challenging themselves in the Great North Run in our anniversary year. We’d like to wish all our runners the very best of luck and hope they have a rewarding and memorable experience. We are extremely grateful to those who choose to challenge themselves for Saint Michael’s in this way. Money they raise in personal sponsorship will be put to excellent use, supporting families living with terminal illness and bereavement, in our community.

Other runners wearing their Saint Michael’s T-shirts with pride include: Henry Bartle, Tom Snook, Natasha Harrison, Nick Sumner, Emma Scattergood, Alison Plant, Georgia Featherstone, Lizi Ross, Laura Bickerdike, Sally Fannen, Robin Biggs, Ellie Biggs, Sarah Smith, Christopher Langford, Martin Whincup, Jonathan Noble, Jane Norman, Emma Hodson, Karl Gilyard, Tom Bagley, Hettie Flynn, Jane Whitehead, Alex Johnson, Sophie Hutchinson, Richard Hutchinson, Lewis Denton, Emily Hodson, Keith Writer, Elliott Jackson, Hayley Atkinson, Sarah Ellis-Lunn, Rosemary Thompson, Jo Riley, Lee Stoker, Justin March, David Flook, John Bramm, James Davey, Tanya Ellis, Kirsty Henry, Donna Denton, Penny Mancock, Mark Foyle, Gail Foyle, Debra Barker, Julian Sellars, Rebecca Parish, Andy Parish.

Saint Michael’s is already booking places for next year’s Great North Run. If you’d like to be part of the magic and raise funds for local hospice care, T: (01423) 878 628 , E: events@saintmichaelshospice.org or visit www.saintmichaelshospice.org