Police were called to a house in Oak Road this morning at around 8.40am , 8 September 2017.

It followed a report of concern for a resident.

The body of a man was found inside the house. They also found nitrogen gas.

As a precaution two houses either side of the house were evacuated.

The property was made safe by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and residents were allowed to return to their homes just after 9am.