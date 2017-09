The Iron Gate fields adjacent to the proposed development

Share Share +1 Shares 8

The Duchy of Lancaster had made a planning application to build 165 houses on an 18 acre site on Cornwall road in Harrogate, a site near to the Iron Gates fields.

The plans were subsequently declined by Harrogate Borough Council.

The Duchy of Lancaster then made an appeal against that decision. On the 6 September 2017 the Planning Inspectorate concluded that there was not a significant change and dismissed the appeal.

Read the full decision report:

2017 Judgement Appeal Decision 3160792 -1-2