Road closures following serious collision near Knaresborough

Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on the B6163, near the junction of the A658 Knaresborough by-pass which has been closed to traffic.

It was reported at 4.36pm today (Wednesday 6 September 2017) and road closures and diversions are being put in place by highways to allow the emergency teams to work at the scene.

More details about the collision will be released when available.

In the meantime, any witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Pleased quote reference NYP-06092017-0347.