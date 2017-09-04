Share Share +1 Shares 89

Police in Harrogate are appealing for information to help trace a vehicle following a ten-mile oil or fuel spillage on the A61 between Harrogate and Harewood near Leeds.

Numerous calls were received at North Yorkshire Police’s control room from just after 7am on Monday 4 September 2017, after vehicles began sliding in the substance which stretched from the Empress Roundabout in Harrogate to Harewood.

Six vehicles were involved in collisions on the slippery roads with two drivers received minor injuries. Motorcyclists and bicycle riders were unable to continue their journeys due to the dangerous road conditions.

Officers want to trace the vehicle responsible for the spillage and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle spilling fuel or other liquids on the road network between Harrogate and Leeds early in the morning on 4 September 2017, between 6am – 7am, or any vehicle seen broken down between Harrogate and Leeds at that time.

Given the quantity of fuel or oil involved it is possible that goods vehicle may have been involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Simon Davis, or email simon.davis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170158317 when passing on information.

The road was closed while gritter wagons treated the spillage, and was passable with care afterwards.