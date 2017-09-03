Harrogate Town 1  – 1 Brackley Town

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate Town and Brackley fought out an entertaining draw in the top of the table clash at the CNG Stadium.

For Harrogate,Jack Vann replaced Simon Ainge who is recuperating from a midweek operation,and new loan signing,Noel Burdett,was named on the subs bench.

As seems to be the custom at Wetherby Road nowadays,there was an early goal,only this time it was for the visitors.Lee Ndlovu cut in from the corner flag and tried to beat James Belshaw from an acute angle,only for the keeper to parry his shot to Aaron Williams who had a simple task to score.Harrogate’s retaliation was however,swift and sure!On nine minutes,Jordan Thewlis rattled Joe Leesley’s through ball against Brackley’s crossbar,only for George Thomson to square the rebound across goal for Leesley to shoot past Danny Lewis.Both sides served up some good,fast football for the four figure crowd to enjoy,with Brackley’s Adam Walker volleying Glenn Walker’s pass at Belshaw,while Thomson fired over from Jack Emmett’s pass for Harrogate.An excellent twenty five yard drive from the industrious,Josh Falkingham,brought out a diving save from Lewis,while at the other end,Ben Parker and Warren Burrell made vital blocks as the Saints tried to exploit hesitation in the home defence.Town absorbed early Brackley second half pressure,with Terry Kennedy diverting a Williams cross onto the upright,before he pushed forward to head a Leesley centre over the Saint’s bar.Town’s small attackers were making little headway against the frugal Saint’s defence which had only conceded two goals all season.Harrogate’s best chance of the half came with twenty minutes left when Emmett found Ryan Fallowfield on the right and his low cross into the box reached Thewlis who set up Thomson,but the winger blazed over the top.Walker’s foul on Emmett gave Town a late chance,but Leesley drove the free kick into the wall and both clubs had to be content with a point each.

Harrogate

Belshaw,Fallowfield, Parker (c), Falkingham, Kennedy, Burrell, Thomson, Emmett, Vann (O’Hanlon 73), Thewlis,Leesley.

Unused subs Cracknell, Middleton, Day, Burdett.

Bookings nil

Scorer Leesley 9 mins.

Town, Man of the Match, Kennedy.

Att.1081

Brackley Town

Lewis,Myles, Gudger, Shane Byrne, Graham, Dean (c), Walker, Armson(Jack Byrne 35), Williams (Lowe 82), Ndlovu (Brown 90), Walker.

Unused subs, Tilney, Franklin.

Bookings Dean, Walker

Scorer Williams 3 mins