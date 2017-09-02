County Council secures alternative transport services

Share Share +1 Shares 0

North Yorkshire County Council has been working urgently over the last two days to secure alternative providers of taxi and bus services in the Ripon and Harrogate areas after the sudden death of one of the council’s valued and long-standing contractors.

Shaun McGowan held over 30 contracts with the council which consisted of two local bus services and a combination of special educational needs and mainstream school transport.

His company, which traded as SP McGowan (taxi and minibus hire) with the council, is not in a position to continue to provide the services. The county council has therefore been making every to work with alternative providers to run the services from Monday for the start of the autumn school term.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools, said: Our sympathy and thoughts are with Shaun’s family at this very sad time. We are also mindful that the new school year begins next week and we have been making every effort to work with other providers to secure services. We have also contacted parents and schools about the situation as a matter of urgency and will keep all interested parties updated with further detail of arrangements.

County council officers have worked with alternative providers to cover most of the contracts, with only six outstanding. These will be finalised on Monday for a Tuesday start. However officers are confident that all pupils affected will have the means to get to school on Monday.

Officers have made contact with all schools as well as all families of children with special educational means affected by the new contracts, explaining the changes.

The two local bus services will be operational from Monday morning but no contractor has yet come forward to take on the Ripon Town service, run on a wholly commercial basis.

Parents and other interested parties seeking updates about alternative provision for affected services can go to the county council’s website at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/transportnews

The following arrangements have been made as replacement services for the transport contracts previously operated by S P Mcgown:

NYCC supported Local Bus Services

From Monday 4 September 2017

Service 153: Thirsk – Northallerton will be operated by Hodgson Coach Operators Ltd

Service 147: Ripon – Thirsk will be operated by Dales & District

There are no changes to either timetable or route on both services

Commercial Ripon Town Service

At the present time no operators have expressed an interest in taking this service over. This service was previously operated on commercial basis without financial support from the Council. This service will not operate until further notice.

Home to School Transport Services

For any queries relating to the home to school contracts listed below please contact IPT on 01609 532363 from Monday 5th September.

Contract Number Route Description New contractor New contractors contact details 623H Fountains Village – Markington – Harrogate Grammar School Abbotts of Leeming 01677 422858 640H Ripon Bus Station To Ripley (Feeder) P&P Cars 01765 608532 655H Skelton On Ure & Littlethorpe To Outwood Academy Abbotts of Leeming 01677 422858 665H Hutton Conyers – Outwood Academy Abbotts of Leeming 01677 422858 666H Mickley To Grewelthorpe Primary School Ladybird Private Hire 01765 688688 703H Galphay / Winksley – Fountains C E School (Grantley) Procters Coaches 01677 425203 716H Dallowgill – Grantley (Feeder) & Dallowgill – Kirkby Malzeard Ce School Atkinsons of Ripon 01765 650043 736H Sharow – Ripon – Nidderdale High School Harrogate Coach Travel 01423 339600 791H Winksley-Ripon Grammar TBC Contact IPT 01609 532363 for further information 707H Ripon – Boroughbridge Harrogate Coach Travel 01423 339600 SP03706 Harrogate To St Aidans School Lee Pearce IPT 01609 532363 SP03734 Ripon To Outwood Academy TBC Contact IPT 01609 532363 for further information SP03772 Harrogate To King James School Any Destination Private Hire 01423 528301 SP033997 Melmerby To King James School Toms Minibuses 01423 322251 SP04032 Harrogate To Outwood Academy Elite Taxis 01423 538509 SPF0126 Langthorpe / Scotton To The Forest School TBC Contact IPT 01609 532363 for further information SPF0131 Ripley To The Forest School Procters Coaches 01677 425203 SPF0134 Selby To The Forest School 21 Taxis 07944 067704 SPF0137 Harrogate To The Forest School TBC Contact IPT 01609 532363 for further information SPF0141 Dacre Bank, Darley, Knaresborough To The Forest School TBC Contact IPT 01609 532363 for further information SPMB003 Harrogate To Marchbank School ANB Cars 01765 603020 SPMY014 Healey & Swinton To Mowbray School NYTCL 01748 832569 SPMY019 Knaresborough & Boroughbridge To Mowbray School NYTCL 01748 832569 SPMY020 Melmerby, Ripon & West Tanfield To Mowbray School NYTCL 01748 832569 SPMY025 Ripon To Mowbray School Procters Coaches 01677 425203 SPMY164 Ripon To Mowbray School NYTCL 01748 832569 SPNT034 Pateley Bridge To Evolve, Ripon Elite Taxis 01423 538509 SPSJ002 Milby, Boroughbridge To St John School For The Deaf 21 Taxis 07944 067704 SPSW065 Harrogate To Springwater School NYCC Fleet 01609 532363 SPSW074 Birstwith To Springwater School NYCC Fleet 01609 532363 SPSW078 Harrogate To Springwater School TBC Contact IPT 01609 532363 for further information SPWE001 Harrogate To West Oaks School Station Taxis 01653 696969 SSEA037 Easingwold/Thirsk To Jenny Ruth/Ripon Walled Garden NYTCL 01748 832569 SSRN087 Masham To Ripon Community Link ANB Cars 01765 603020