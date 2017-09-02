Harrogate Grammar School
County Council secures alternative transport services

North Yorkshire County Council has been working urgently over the last two days to secure alternative providers of taxi and bus services in the Ripon and Harrogate areas after the sudden death of one of the council’s valued and long-standing contractors.

Shaun McGowan held over 30 contracts with the council which consisted of two local bus services and a combination of special educational needs and mainstream school transport.

His company, which traded as SP McGowan (taxi and minibus hire) with the council, is not in a position to continue to provide the services.  The county council has therefore been making every to work with alternative providers to run the services from Monday for the start of the autumn school term.

 

 

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools, said:

Our sympathy and thoughts are with Shaun’s family at this very sad time. We are also mindful that the new school year begins next week and we have been making every effort to work with other providers to secure services.  We have also contacted parents and schools about the situation as a matter of urgency and will keep all interested parties updated with further detail of arrangements.

 

County council officers have worked with alternative providers to cover most of the contracts, with only six outstanding.  These will be finalised on Monday for a Tuesday start.  However officers are confident that all pupils affected will have the means to get to school on Monday.

Officers have made contact with all schools as well as all families of children with special educational means affected by the new contracts, explaining the changes.

The two local bus services will be operational from Monday morning but no contractor has yet come forward to take on the Ripon Town service, run on a wholly commercial basis.

Parents and other interested parties seeking updates about alternative provision for affected services can go to the county council’s website at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/transportnews

The following arrangements have been made as replacement services for the transport contracts previously operated by S P Mcgown:

 

NYCC supported Local Bus Services

From Monday 4 September 2017

Service 153: Thirsk – Northallerton will be operated by Hodgson Coach Operators Ltd

Service 147: Ripon – Thirsk will be operated by Dales & District

There are no changes to either timetable or route on both services

Commercial Ripon Town Service

At the present time no operators have expressed an interest in taking this service over. This service was previously operated on commercial basis without financial support from the Council. This service will not operate until further notice.

 

Home to School Transport Services

For any queries relating to the home to school contracts listed below please contact IPT on 01609 532363 from Monday 5th September.

 

Contract NumberRoute DescriptionNew contractorNew contractors contact details
623HFountains Village – Markington – Harrogate Grammar SchoolAbbotts of Leeming01677 422858
640HRipon Bus Station To Ripley (Feeder)P&P Cars01765 608532
655HSkelton On Ure & Littlethorpe To Outwood AcademyAbbotts of Leeming01677 422858
665HHutton Conyers – Outwood AcademyAbbotts of Leeming01677 422858
666HMickley To Grewelthorpe Primary SchoolLadybird Private Hire01765 688688
703HGalphay / Winksley – Fountains C E School (Grantley)Procters Coaches01677 425203
716HDallowgill – Grantley (Feeder) & Dallowgill – Kirkby Malzeard Ce SchoolAtkinsons of Ripon01765 650043
736HSharow – Ripon – Nidderdale High SchoolHarrogate Coach Travel01423 339600
791HWinksley-Ripon GrammarTBCContact IPT 01609 532363 for further information
707HRipon – BoroughbridgeHarrogate Coach Travel01423 339600
SP03706Harrogate To St Aidans SchoolLee PearceIPT 01609 532363
SP03734Ripon To Outwood AcademyTBCContact IPT 01609 532363 for further information
SP03772Harrogate To King James SchoolAny Destination Private Hire01423 528301
SP033997Melmerby To King James SchoolToms Minibuses01423 322251
SP04032Harrogate To Outwood AcademyElite Taxis01423 538509
SPF0126Langthorpe / Scotton To The Forest SchoolTBCContact IPT 01609 532363 for further information
SPF0131Ripley To The Forest SchoolProcters Coaches01677 425203
SPF0134Selby To The Forest School21 Taxis07944 067704
SPF0137Harrogate To The Forest SchoolTBCContact IPT 01609 532363 for further information
SPF0141Dacre Bank, Darley, Knaresborough To The Forest SchoolTBCContact IPT 01609 532363 for further information
SPMB003Harrogate To Marchbank SchoolANB Cars01765 603020
SPMY014Healey & Swinton To Mowbray SchoolNYTCL01748 832569
SPMY019Knaresborough & Boroughbridge To Mowbray SchoolNYTCL01748 832569
SPMY020Melmerby, Ripon & West Tanfield To Mowbray SchoolNYTCL01748 832569
SPMY025Ripon To Mowbray SchoolProcters Coaches01677 425203
SPMY164Ripon To Mowbray SchoolNYTCL01748 832569
SPNT034Pateley Bridge To Evolve, RiponElite Taxis01423 538509
SPSJ002Milby, Boroughbridge To St John School For The Deaf21 Taxis07944 067704
SPSW065Harrogate To Springwater SchoolNYCC Fleet01609 532363
SPSW074Birstwith To Springwater SchoolNYCC Fleet

 

 

01609 532363
SPSW078Harrogate To Springwater SchoolTBCContact IPT 01609 532363 for further information
SPWE001Harrogate To West Oaks SchoolStation Taxis01653 696969
SSEA037Easingwold/Thirsk To Jenny Ruth/Ripon Walled GardenNYTCL01748 832569
SSRN087Masham To Ripon Community LinkANB Cars01765 603020

 

 

