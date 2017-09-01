Bilton Grange Primary School needs your vote!

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Bilton Grange Primary School is in the running for Smart Screen Funding, worth £25K

The One Family Foundation is looking to award money to projects that assist in learning. The award is based purely on number of public votes received.

Bilton Grange Primary School has applied for this funding of £25k that would cover the full cost of the remaining eight smart screens needed by the school, making an immediate difference to the education of the children of Bilton.

Voting is open from 9 August to 6 September 2017.

Please register and vote now at https://foundation.onefamily.com/projects/smartscreens-for-bilton-grange-primary-school/

Search for Bilton Grange on the site if you are struggling to locate our project.