Ashville College hosts Harrogate Triathlon 2017

Share Share +1 Shares 0

A Harrogate school is to host this year’s Harrogate Triathlon, where experienced and novice athletes alike will be able to compete in the sport dominated by Yorkshire’s own Brownlee Brothers.

Those taking part in the event, being held on Sunday, 3 September 2017, and being staged at Ashville College, will take to the school’s swimming pool before running and cycling in and around the school campus.

Organised by Harrogate Tri Club, the challenge for the experienced competitors is a 420m swim, 24k cycle and a 4.6k run.

For the less experienced, and for those who have not done it before, the “Try-a-Tri” event features a 180m swim, a 12k cycle and finishes with a 2.3k run.

Harrogate Tri Club chairman Patrick Craig said: The Harrogate Triathlon, which is a family-friendly event that includes both a Sprint Triathlon and a ‘Try-a-Tri’ for those less experienced participants, is a fantastic way to finish off this year’s season. The Harrogate Triathlon at Ashville College is the perfect event for both seasoned athletes and those who want to give this brilliant sport a go for the first time. And to keep spectators entertained, there will be plenty of fun activities near the transition area. The stunning surroundings and friendly and inclusive environment with plenty of places to watch all three disciplines, will make for a truly memorable day out.

Ashville Sports Centre Manager Nigel White – who himself is a keen middle and full distance tri-athlete – said: We are delighted to be partnering Harrogate Tri Club for this exciting day, and it will be the first time sports centre has hosted a major event since the completion of a £3.8m refurbishment. The school has strong links with Alistair and Jonny Brownlee. The brothers’ former swimming coach, Coz Tantrum, is an Ashville staff member and last year, the Brownlee Foundation hosted a junior triathlon at Ashville where more than 1,000 pupils from 30 different schools took part.

Those wanting to find out more about future events are asked to email organisers at the Harrogate Tri Club, on hello@harrogatetriclub.org