Young singers invited to join leading Harrogate choir

Rock Up and Sing!’s Youth Choir is holding auditions for new members this September

Aspiring young musicians hoping to develop their vocal talents are being invited to audition for a leading Harrogate choir.

Rock Up and Sing!’s Youth Choir is recruiting new members, with auditions due to take place in early September.

The Youth Choir rehearses once a month on a Sunday, from 10.45am to 3pm, at Rock Up and Sing!’s Harrogate studio. Extra rehearsals are added in the run-up to concerts, which take place every few months.

Choir director Rhiannon Gayle said: Our Youth Choir has been going strong for four years now and we’ve had some wonderful musicians in the group in that time. A few of our experienced members are heading off to university, so we have spaces available for new members from September. It’s a really supportive group, ideal for anyone with an interest in music – perhaps as a career later in life, or just for enjoyment. This term, the Youth Choir will be part of a mass concert at the Royal Hall just before Christmas, along with a few other exciting projects which will be announced soon!

As well as learning to sing as part of a group, choir members work on performance skills and vocal techniques to develop their abilities. Combined with regular concerts and choir competitions, being part of the Youth Choir boosts their confidence and social skills.

The auditions are open to anyone of high school age (years 7-13) who has an interest in music. To book a place, call 01423 508500 or email info@rockupandsing.com

Anyone considering joining Rock Up and Sing! Does not need to have been in a choir in the past, but experience with music, such as playing an instrument, is likely to be helpful. There is a small termly fee of £50 to cover music licences, uniforms and travel, which this term includes a trip to Manchester to see inspiring vocal group Voces8.