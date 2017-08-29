Serious collision on B6265 as car travels from Pateley Bridge to Ripon

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision between a blue Ford Fiesta and a tree on the B6265 at Risplith on Monday 28 August 2017.

At 2.30pm a blue Ford Fiesta was travelling along the B6265 from Pateley Bridge in the direction of Ripon, when it left the road and collided with a tree, close to G&T Ice Cream Parlour.

As a result of the collision all four occupants of the car, two men and two women aged between 28 and 36 and all from the Cleveland area, were taken to hospital. A 28-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to LGI with serious abdominal injuries and the other three occupants were taken to Harrogate District Hospital. Two remain in a serious condition.

The road was closed until 6.30pm to allow police to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the blue Ford Fiesta prior to the collision or any witnesses to the collision, including anyone who stopped to assist to contact them on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to TC Steve James. Alternatively you can email Steve.James117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170153846.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.