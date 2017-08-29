Police appeal following damage to a bus shelter in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 7

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident on the evening of Monday, 28 August 2017.

Damage was caused to a bus shelter on Montpellier Hill, Harrogate.

In particular, they are appealing for a male who confronted a group of youths in the bus stop at around 11.15pm that evening to come forward with any information that he may have.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Robert Howe. You can also email robert.howe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170154006