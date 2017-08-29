European Bikers descend on Harrogate for a Grand Tour

Pan-European motorcycle riders arrived in Harrogate over the Bank Holiday weekend for a grand tour of the Dales and surrounding area - Photograph by Tim Hardy

Harrogate welcomed 91 international visitors and their Honda Pan-European bikes from Germany, Finland, Norway, Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK to mark the 21st anniversary of the International Gathering, for enthusiasts of the Honda Pan-European motorcycle.

Ken Crossman, who is Chairman of this year’s organising committee said: The Pan-European is a great bike for touring, and as its name implies, it loves the open roads of all of Europe. Whilst many Pan-Clan riders have experienced the delights of touring on the Continent, we couldn’t think of a better place to celebrate our 21st Gathering with a four day tour of the beautiful Dales, Moors and Wolds in Yorkshire.

Richard Spencer, CEO of Visit Harrogate said: It just goes to show the word is out across Europe that the Harrogate District is a tourism destination to be reckoned with. It’s great that the International Pan-Gathering has chosen Harrogate and the beautiful Majestic Hotel and our area of outstanding natural beauty for their four day celebration and gala dinner.

The Majestic Hotel, which was recently bought by the Cairn Group, was opened in 1900 and is a listed historic building dominating the skyline of the Spa town with 170 rooms, pool, gym and Edwardian gardens.

The International Pan Gathering has been held in Austria, Holland, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Ireland, France and Norway. The 2016 event was held in Spain.

Ken said: This event is open to ALL Pan-European riders, and is a bike riding and social event. You don’t have to be a member of any club to attend. We have entertainment each evening and we will be raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Next year we are off to Norway, it really is an international affair!