Harrogate Town 3  – 0 Tamworth

Share Share +1 Shares 16

Harrogate Town climbed to the top of the National League North with their first victory over Tamworth since 2007.

Simon Weaver made one change from last Saturday’s winning side at Gainsborough with Terry Kennedy replacing Ben Middleton at centre half.

People hardly had time to take their seats before Town took the lead,when the unmarked,Simon Ainge,headed George Thomson’s cross past Shaun Rowley in the Lamb’s goal.

Town were in full spate and Kennedy pushed forward to head a Joe Leesley free kick against the crossbar.

The visitors threatened momentarily when Aman Verma headed Stephen Morley’s free kick straight at James Belshaw,otherwise it was all Town,with Thomson shooting wide and Ainge forcing Rowley to make a fine full length save.

Next,Kennedy almost doubled Town’s lead when his header from Thomson’s corner was blocked at the far post,but the Lambs retaliated and it took the combined efforts of Ryan Fallowfield and Belshaw to halt Connor Taylor’s strong run.

The half ended with the dynamic,Jack Emmett, racing through the visiting defence, but he could only shoot at Rowley.

Belshaw was soon in action again at the start of the second period as he was called upon to keep out Andrew Burns’ goal bound shot.

The Tamworth goal then had a charmed life as they had to withstand a series of Town assaults.

Firstly,Leesley hit the bar and then Jordan Thewlis and Warren Burrell had shots blocked on the line as Town dominated,and their efforts bore fruit after 63 minutes.

Ben Parker’s ball down the left wing was turned back to Leesley by Thewlis and the winger’s deep cross found Ainge who squeezed his header inside the far post.

Ten minutes later,Referee Dean Watson,spotted an infringement from a Thomson corner and Ainge completed his hat trick with a powerfully struck penalty.

Town now travel to take on Blyth Spartans on Bank Holiday Monday.

Town

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Parker(Vann 79),Falkingham,Kennedy,Burrell,Thomson,Emmett,Ainge(Knowles 76),Thewlis(Day 90),Leesley.

Unused subs, Cracknell,Middleton.

Man of the Match Simon Ainge.

Att 669

Scorers, Ainge,2,63,73 pen.

Bookings nil

Tamworth

Rowley,Burns,Morley,Deeney,Jones,Ezewele,Upton,Verma,Styche,Connor(Fox 39,Reid 68),Knights.

Unused subs,Lane,Curley,Walters

Booking Connor.