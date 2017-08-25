Harrogate Lawyers join debate on Lasting Powers of Attorney

Share Share +1 Shares 16

A Harrogate based legal expert has welcomed the debate started after a retired senior judge warned that Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs) can be risky and have “devastating” effects on family relationships.

Gareth Marland, an Associate Director at Berwins Solicitors believes that the headlines created by former UK Court of Protection judge, Denzil Lush, could be misleading.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme, Mr Lush suggested that a lack of safeguards means that attorneys can act without legal checks and balances, leaving them open to abuse their position of trust and leading to family conflict.

While acknowledging that it is right to highlight these risks, Gareth explains the judge’s experiences, focusing on abusive cases, may have impacted on his view.

Gareth Marland said: As solicitors, one of the most pressing questions we receive relates to what would happen if, through mental incapacity, a person is no longer able to handle their own financial affairs. Here, an LPA can be a particularly effective tool and used correctly can take away both anxiety for the future and some of the barriers which can prevent a trusted representative – most commonly a spouse or children – from effectively managing that person’s finances on their behalf.

Gareth also highlighted the importance of choosing attorneys carefully: Just as a vulnerable person being left to manage often complex financial matters alone can have dangers, so can choosing the wrong attorneys to handle their finances. The alternative to a Lasting Power of Attorney is generally to do nothing and if mental incapacity unfortunately affects you then a Deputy can be appointed by the Court of Protection. Whilst I accept the control and audit of a deputy is greater than an LPA (and therefore may be right for some people) the delays in appointment, complexity and costs of the application can make life very difficult for the deputy.

Gareth said: The most important point is that each person carefully considers the pros and cons of making an LPA – whilst it may not be right for some people they can be incredibly useful documents and give peace of mind in difficult situations.