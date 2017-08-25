Share Share +1 Shares 9

Children from Green Hammerton and Kirk Hammerton delivered their letters of objection against plans to build 3000 houses on land around their villages to Harrogate Borough Council on the deadline day.

Six year old Joshua Greenwood wrote “Dear Sir/Madam, please do not build 3000 houses I love my village as it is.”

Susan Goss-Clements for the Keep Green Hammerton Green action group: The children have been very upset at plans to build on fields that grow crops, the destruction of wildlife habitat and the threat to the close, small community they call home. Families have chosen to live a village life not have a potential new town thrust upon them. Having taken advice from experts, we know the rationale is flawed for the houses to be at Green Hammerton and are hopeful that Harrogate Borough Council will review the very compelling evidence including legitimate planning reasons why these 3000 houses should not be built at this location, especially as there are more suitable options nearby, such as Flaxby Park. We have no infrastructure, poor public transport, no local jobs and an already very busy A59 plus this is prime agricultural land, whereas Flaxby Park has none of these issues.

Hundreds of letters of objections have been lodged in the run-up to the deadline and villagers have staged numerous protests over the six week consultation period.