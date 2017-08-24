Impressive GCSE results for Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate Grammar School is celebrating after the students received another year of great GCSE examination results.

33% of the grades in English and 28% respectively in maths were at grade 7, 8 or 9

Kirstie Moat, Associate Headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School said:

We are incredibly pleased with how our students have performed this year in their GCSE examinations. With the introduction of new linear courses and a new grading system for English and maths, there has been a lot to contend with for students, teachers and parents. Our students have certainly risen to the challenge and have performed very well indeed.

Progress in English and maths has remained high, despite these changes, with 84% of our students having secured the grades 9 to 4 in both English and maths. The results in both English and Maths far exceed the national figures and reflect a truly outstanding performance this year. Despite the harder examinations

Our students have once again reached the highest standards. 33% of the grades in English were at grade 7, 8 or 9 and 28% respectively for maths. Our students have performed equally well in their other subject areas, from the Arts to Humanities, Science and Languages. This reflects our continued emphasis on providing a broad and balanced curriculum that meets the differing needs, aspirations and interests of our learners.

These fantastic results are a reflection of the hard work and resilience of our students and our dedicated team of teachers and support staff who together really do strive to achieve the school’s ambition of excellence for all. We also fully appreciate and recognise the support that parents have provided during their children’s time with us; it is this partnership between home and school that is the foundation for our success.

Some of the most exceptional results included Jess Dunmore who achieved all A* & 9 grades, Achele Agada who gained all A, A* & 9 grades. The following students amassed a huge number of A*, A, 9 & 8 grades across their subjects and also deserve a special mention; Esther Fenwick, Flo Haddleton, Holly Harrison, Lottie Leigh, Jacques Maurice, Grace Mekala, Issy Murray, Parsa Sabet and Orla Scanlon. It is a massive achievement to reach such high grades in 10 or 11 subjects and there were a further 9 students who gained the equivalent of A or A* in all their subjects.

Alongside these were results for some of our students who started from the lowest points on entry into the school and yet made exceptional progress. As a school we are proud to be able to celebrate the success of our students at all levels who have endured a very tough year to gain such great results.

We now look forward to receiving these successful students into our equally highly performing Sixth Form where we know they will flourish.