Multiple cars damaged on Queens Road in Harrogate

Police were called at 9.30am this morning (16 August 2017) to reports that a wing mirror had been knocked off a parked vehicle on Queens Road, Harrogate.

There are at least 6 vehicle that have been damaged.

 

 

 

Anyone who has any information is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 12170145081

 

 

2 thoughts on “Multiple cars damaged on Queens Road in Harrogate

  1. This also happened on Oakdale Ave last Thursday/ Friday at approx 4am . 6 cars were damaged as well . I reported it to the police on Friday morning.

  2. Had mine damaged four times this year on Kings Road.
    Authorities don’t seem to give a damn so worthless exercise reporting it.

