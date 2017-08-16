Police were called at 9.30am this morning (16 August 2017) to reports that a wing mirror had been knocked off a parked vehicle on Queens Road, Harrogate.
There are at least 6 vehicle that have been damaged.
Anyone who has any information is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 12170145081
2 thoughts on “Multiple cars damaged on Queens Road in Harrogate”
This also happened on Oakdale Ave last Thursday/ Friday at approx 4am . 6 cars were damaged as well . I reported it to the police on Friday morning.
Had mine damaged four times this year on Kings Road.
Authorities don’t seem to give a damn so worthless exercise reporting it.