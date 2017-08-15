Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation helps Felix

Share Share +1 Shares 6

A grant for specialist equipment for a five-year-old Harrogate boy has helped make his life more comfortable.

Felix Williams has an undiagnosed life-limiting progressive neurological condition and is unable to sit or stand without help. He has had operations to free muscles and tendons in his hips and legs to enable them to bend.

His family applied to the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation for help to buy him a specialist car seat and a standing frame which will not only help to mitigate his condition but also allow him to play with his friends at school.

The equipment was sourced by Foundation Vice-chairman Richard Stroud, who said: “Because we are a charity and because I have had a lifetime of negotiating with suppliers in business, we were able to reach an agreement to purchase both pieces of equipment and I am delighted to hear that they are already helping Felix!”

The family had previously had to use a standard car seat for Felix but because he is unable to sit independently he was leaning to one side and often cried in pain from his positioning. Each car journey meant he had to be repositioned every 15 minutes and it was becoming almost impossible to go out as a family.

His surgery was needed because the muscles in his legs had become so tight it was impossible for him to sit. His permanently extended position gave him muscle spasms which often resulted in a seizure. The surgery proved life-changing and Felix can now use a walker, which is vital to maintain the progress he has made.

Felix’s mum, Sarah, said: “The new equipment means the world to Felix and to us as a family. The car seat is fantastic. We are all so excited that we can travel Felix safely and comfortably for car journeys and we have already had a day out to Saltburn. It tilts his pelvis backwards meaning no more leg trembles that caused Felix so much pain.

“The standing frame should help to ensure that Felix doesn’t need any more medical procedures on his legs which is fantastic and it is so lovely to see him being able to stand with both hands free to play!”

The Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation supports young people across the region, with recipients ranging from children like Felix to aspiring sports stars and education projects. To apply for a grant, simply visit http://www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk/how-to-apply.html

The main fundraiser for the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation is the annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards which this year take place on Thursday 23 November, marking their 25th anniversary.