Local BBC singing sensation to perform at Harrogate Memory Walk

Share Share +1 Shares 10

One of Knaresborough’s top young musicians and TV star, is set to perform at the Harrogate Memory Walk organised by Andrew Jones MP, the Alzheimer’s Society and Harrogate Borough Council on 16 September.

Former King James’s student, Becky Bowe, shot to fame on BBC show ‘Pitch Battle’ performing with the Contemporary Pop Choir won the show after wowing judges including Gareth Malone. Becky’s live music career started at the age of 17 and she is studying at the Leeds College of Music.

Becky said: I am pleased to be able to support Harrogate Memory Walk. I released a single last year in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and have volunteered for the charity at their Singing for the Brain group before as it is such a good cause. I hope to see lots of people turning out on the day and singing and walking along.

Alison Wrigglesworth, Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager for the Harrogate District, said: More and more people are being diagnosed with dementia and it is wonderful that Andrew Jones and his team are supporting our charity with this walk. We hope that through greater awareness more people can be supported to live well with the disease. We look forward to meeting lots of people on the day.

Harrogate Memory Walk is in its third year and previous walks have raised nearly £10,000. These funds will help raise awareness of dementia, support those affected by the condition and help fund research with the ultimate aim finding a cure for dementia. The walk is two circuits of the Valley Gardens at a combined length of 1.6 miles and all ages are encouraged to take part. It begins at 2pm on 16 September.

In the Harrogate district over 1,900 people have been diagnosed as living with dementia and this is set to rise to 2,000 by 2020. However, it is estimated the figure doubles once those who have not been diagnosed are included.

For more information about this year’s walk please visit the Memory Walk section of Andrew’ Jones’s website at http://bit.ly/1Lasguh.

Donations are open at www.justgiving.com/hgtmemorywalk2017 or you can text ‘HGMW77 £10’ to 70070 to donate £10.