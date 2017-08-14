Vital Technology Group achieves ISO certifications

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Vital Technology Group, the Wetherby-based provider of business IT services, has achieved ISO certifications which recognise its commitment and adoption of best practice in the fields of information security and quality management.

The two accreditations, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001, were awarded following a rigorous external audit and ensure that Vital’s systems, processes and procedures meet the internationally recognised standards.

ISO 9001 is an international standard that helps to ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services; while ISO27001 relates to information security management systems.

The independent inspection examined the robustness of Vital’s security controls, and the importance that it places on the protection of its customers’ data.

Lee Evans, managing director of Vital Technology Group, said: These certifications recognise our commitment to quality management and information security best practices throughout our business. All of our clients, regardless of the sector that they operate in, are guaranteed the same level of customer service and security of the data that they entrust us with. We’re very proud to have achieved this independent certification and to join the ranks of a select few. It is becoming increasingly vital for companies to manage and safeguard sensitive customer data. By achieving these certifications our clients can have confidence that there is a robust information security management system in place.

ISO is the International Organisation for Standardisation and is an international benchmark-setting body made up of representatives from various national standards establishment.

Founded in 1947, it promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial and commercial standards. With its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, it works in 162 countries.