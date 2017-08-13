Share Share +1 Shares 56

A local business has made a generous donation of play equipment to the village of Scotton near Knaresborough.

K9 Patrol is owned and operated by Kate and Lee Chandler, both career changed to form the security services business in 2009. Husband and wife team, the business has grown each year to be the leading security firm in the North. Although they offer a full range of services, the use of dogs for security, tracking and detection is their primary area. Lee is hands-on as dog handler, often training alongside the police, while Kate manages many of the business side of things.

Percy Fields is an area in Scotton that was formerly a golf driving range. It’s now home to a children’s nursery, football club and a large area of green space. The area also has a group actively campaigning to develop it and have been fund-raising to make that happen.

Kate and Lee, as locals in the village, made the decision that they wanted to put something back to the village and put money to pay for a new play area. Plays areas don’t come cheap with this stretching to 5 figures!

The Friends of Percy fields community group Chairman Keith Large personally thanked Lee and Kate Chandler and K9 Patrol Ltd for their very generous donation.

Keith said: Without the support and backing of generous people like Lee and Kate Chandler the Freinds of Percy fields Country parks and playground project would not be taking shape. We are now in a position to leave a legacy for many years to come for our village and the surrounding area.

Kate Chandler said: There’s a lot of big plans for the Percy Fields and we got in touch with Keith Large to see how we could help. We took the decision to fully fund the play equipment and have it installed. As a mum in the area my children will love using the play area and I know that many other children in the village will too.