Detectives investigating a sexual assault in York have released CCTV images of a group of men who may have vital information.

Officers investigating the assault of a woman in the early hours of Thursday, 13 July 2017 are keen to speak to three men.

The investigation is focused around the Bridge Street area, which the woman walked through after leaving a city-centre nightclub.

All three men are believed to have been in the city centre between 12.30am and 1am on 13 July attending bars in the area of Bridge Street and Rougier Street.

One member of the group may have accompanied the woman to a taxi.

Detective Inspector Mark Pearson, who is leading the investigation, said: “These are clear CCTV images and I’d urge anyone who recognises any of the men, including the individuals themselves, to get in touch.

“They may have vital information that could help our investigation.”

If you can identify any of the men, or have other information about the incident, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 12170122739.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and was released under investigation while enquires continue.