Gymnastics a big hit in Nidderdale

A Nidderdale club where youngsters get to vault, tumble, balance on beams and brace themselves on bars has proved to be a huge success in its first year.

Nidderdale Gymnastics Club takes place on Saturday mornings at Nidderdale Pool and Leisure Centre in Pateley Bridge and now has around 60 children registered with the club, which caters for both boys and girls aged 4-16.

Registered with British Gymnastics, the club offers opportunities for all members to take part in competitions, group displays and to work towards awards. This inclusive approach to gymnastics training is a cornerstone of the club’s philosophy.

Dorothy Wood, who runs Nidderdale Gymnastics Club, said: The focus is very firmly on fun and nurture. Every gymnast is valued equally regardless of age, ability or aptitude. We work on floor, vault, bar, beam, tumble track and trampette every week, with sessions delivered by enthusiastic and inspiring coaches. Everyone has the opportunity to work for recognised awards and take part in competitions and displays appropriate to their ability.

Nidderdale Gymnastics Club runs on Saturday mornings from 9am to 2pm. More details are available from Nidderdale Pool and Leisure Centre on 01423 711442, e-mail NPLC@harrogate.gov.uk or contact Dorothy Wood on dorothy9468@btinternet.com