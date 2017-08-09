Pedal power takes team to Paris for charity

Samantha Harrison of Continued Care completed the London to Paris Bike Ride in aid of the Yorkshire Cancer Centre, with daughter Amy and friends Louise Annat, Andy Roberts, and Jon and Sally Hatchard

Share Share +1 Shares 6

Six Harrogate cyclists have completed the London to Paris Bike Ride, arriving in the French capital just a day before the Tour de France.

Samantha Harrison, director of Harrogate-based Continued Care, and her daughter Amy took on the challenge with friends Louise Annat of Heaven and Hell Fitness, Andy Roberts, and Jon and Sally Hatchard.

Thanks to support from family, friends, business contacts and customers, they have raised £3,000 for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre after completing the 308-mile route in just four days.

Samantha said: “The ride went really well, but it was certainly an endurance event!

“We had severe head winds, quite a bit of rain, and some sunshine, and it was a relentless few days – no time for coffee stops! We worked together as a team and had brilliant camaraderie, which really helped when any of us were struggling.”

After 308 miles across British and French countryside, arriving in a busy city was the biggest challenge. Samantha – a trained nurse – even had to hop off her bike to offer first aid to a fellow cyclist who had come off her bike.

The team navigated nine lanes of traffic around the Arc de Triomphe before joining a group of 200 cyclists to reach the Eiffel Tower. There, the six cyclists sang happy birthday to Samantha’s mother and Continued Care Co-Director, Christine Mitchell, who was celebrating her 70th birthday.

“The ride was a huge challenge, especially as I hadn’t ridden a bike for nearly 30 years, but I’m so proud of all of us for completing it,” said Samantha.

“To be able to get to the end as part of the team and have photographs in front of the Eiffel Tower was incredibly special and something we’ll all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Donations are still welcome for the team’s efforts. To support Samantha, Amy, Louise and friends on the London to Paris Bike Ride, visit the Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundrais ing/samantha-harrison28.