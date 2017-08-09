Share Share +1 Shares 135

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after eight vehicles were broken into in the Bilton and Jennyfields areas of Harrogate.

The offences happened between 12.30am and 1.10am in the early hours of Tuesday 8 August 2017 and involved vehicles being broken into and power tools stolen from inside.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help bring the offenders to justice.

In particular, they are appealing for information about a dark coloured vehicle, possibly a Land Rover, which was seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Vehicle owners, particularly trades people who carry their tools in their vehicles, are urged to remove all valuables when they park up at night, ensure their vehicles are locked when not in use.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hayley Goodlad.

You can also email Hayley.Goodlad@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170139827.