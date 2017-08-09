Under New Management! Disability Action Yorkshire’s Karen Minteh, who is the new manager of the charity’s Claro Road residential home

A Harrogate charity’s residential home for disabled young adults is “under new management”!

For Karen Minteh, who has worked for Disability Action Yorkshire for four years, has taken over the key role of registered manager at its Claro Road establishment.

In addition to the day to day running of the 22-customer care home and leading a team of 23, Karen will also be responsible for developing the charity’s domiciliary care in the community programme.

The 36-year-old replaces long-standing manager Steven Taylor, who has moved to the position of Operations Manager, located at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Hornbeam Park headquarters.

An aspect of his new role, specifically created as part of ongoing organisational changes, will see him taking on responsibility for information, advice and guidance.

Karen said: “I’m very much looking forward to taking on the challenges that come with this position.

“I absolutely love it here. The team is great and the customers are totally inspirational. Our job at 34 Claro Road is to work with customers to enable them to achieve their aspirations, whatever they may be.”

Before Karen was able to become the care home manager, the Care Quality Commission had to be satisfied that she was capable of undertaking – and understanding – the intricacies and sensitivities that come with the position.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s Chief Executive, said: “I’m delighted that Karen has accepted this crucial role within the organisation.

“Over the last four years she has worked in a number of different areas and has shone in all of them.

“With Steve moving to a newly-created role, I couldn’t think of anyone better to replace him at our Claro Road residential home. It is a demanding, and rewarding, job, but Karen is more than capable of rising to the challenge.”