Celebrating Success for Harrogate’s (and beyond) NHS staff!

Share Share +1 Shares 1

A Tea Party was held on Monday 24 July to celebrate and present Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s Celebrating Success and Long Service Awards.

Herriot’s Restaurant at Harrogate District Hospital was transformed into a vintage tea shop and a traditional afternoon tea was served to approximately 80 people, many of whom commented on how enjoyable the afternoon was.

The Celebrating Awards were presented by ‘The Dragons’, who had judged all the award entries, and the Long Service Awards were presented by Ros Tolcher, Trust Chief Executive, and Sandra Dodson, Chairman.

The winners were:

Chairman’s Award – Growing Healthy Bus, County Durham

This project stood out above all others. It was such an innovative idea to bring a whole host of health messages into one place and make it fun and engaging for young people.

Mark Kennedy Award for Enhancing Patient Experience – A Team Approach to Reducing Paediatric General Anesthetic Exodontia Waiting Lists

The team ran a short term program of Saturday surgery lists to bring down waiting lists for Paediatric exodontia cases. The feedback from staff, patients and parents was very positive. The judges remarked on the transferability of the lessons learnt by the short term Saturday lists, to improve ‘business as usual’ work.

Governors’ Award for Outstanding Contribution from a Team – The Haematology and Oncology Medical Secretaries

The judges were very impressed by the team spirit of the Haematology and Oncology Medical Secretaries during a very challenging time. It is clear that the team is acutely aware that the work of medical secretaries in this team, and throughout the Trust, play a vital part in providing the very best quality care for each and every patient.

Richard Ord Award for Outstanding Contribution from an Individual –Anne Evans, Elmwood and Medical Outpatients Co-ordinator

Ann clearly demonstrates resilience and professionalism in all areas of her role. In particular, this was demonstrated when Ann, a non-clinical member of staff, identified the urgency of a patient’s situation and acted appropriately to prevent a patient having a stroke. As stated in her award nomination ‘We are lucky to have her!’

Chris Skeels Award for Living the Trust Values – Sister Adele Dungey

The judges felt that Sister Adele has a clear connection to her patients and their families. She demonstrates an exceptional level of care and commitment and is commended for her ongoing contribution to the success of Byland Ward and the wider Trust.

Anne Lawson Award Outstanding Contribution to High Quality Care – Medicines safety improvements

This award acknowledges the achievements of a wide team of HDFT staff including the pharmacy, doctors and nurses. There has been a reduction in prescribing errors, missed doses and insulin incidences, amongst others, which is down to the dedication and hard work of all those involved.

Outstanding Partnership Working – North Yorkshire Multi Agency Screening Team

This award recognises a really positive partnership between North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire County Council and our Trust. The partnership team is working to share intelligence and provide early interventions which put children and young people at the centre of decision making.