Assault near Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 22

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred on Railway Road, Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate.

The incident happened between 4.00pm and 4.30pm on Friday 21 July 2017 and involved a man and a woman, both thought to be aged in their fifties.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area and seen the man and the woman involved.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dominic Holroyd. You can also email dominic.holroyd@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170128539.