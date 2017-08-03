New trampoline arena heading to Harrogate

Jump In Trampoline Arena has set its sights on Harrogate, with a brand new venue opening in 2018 – if planning consent is granted.

The new arena, on Hornbeam Park, will be the first of its kind to open in Harrogate, bringing the trampolining trend firmly into North Yorkshire.

The large facility will create 60 local jobs and will provide a new type of leisure and recreation centre in the area.

Vernon West, Chairman of Jump In, said: We’re thrilled to have taken the first steps in becoming Harrogate’s first trampoline park. We have selected an entirely accessible location and will be working hard to create an attraction for the whole community to enjoy.

The park will launch next year with all of the most popular facilities from the existing sites. These include interconnected trampolines and wall trampolines, as well as a foam pit, air bag, dedicated toddler jump space and a Gladiators-style battle beam.

The team from Jump In also wish to involve their future customers by giving them the opportunity to determine which new features they’d most like to see at the Harrogate venue. Options include a rope swing, basketball nets, a tightrope, a soft play area for little ones, and many more.