Up to 50 hungry Harrogate people have enjoyed a two-course Sunday lunch at Wesley Chapel, thanks to one of the town’s five Masonic lodges.

The meal of roast chicken and vegetables, followed by chocolate brownies, profiteroles and cream, was one of the benefits of a dinner dance organised by Harlow Lodge to mark the 300th anniversary of the first meeting of a Grand Lodge.

Held in the town’s Crown Hotel, the event, which featured Brazilian dancers and live music, was attended by more than 150 Freemasons, partners and friends, including the Provincial Grand Master, David Pratt.

Harlow Lodge Master Andrew Simister said: Whilst the evening was primarily a celebration of our Tercentenary, there was also an important charitable element associated with it. The proceeds of the evening are going to Saint Michael’s Hospice and I’m delighted to say that in addition a spin off was these meals for Harrogate’s hungry. One of the key principles of Freemasonry is our support for charity, and, thanks to all who attended the dinner dance, we have been able to support two organisations, each helping the residents of Harrogate.

Wesley Sunday Lunch Bunch co-ordinator Hannah Beck said: We are very grateful to Andrew and Harlow Lodge for this fantastic gesture, which has provided a wonderful Sunday lunch for 50 people unable to afford a lunch. It is our aim to provide Sunday lunch for anyone on a low income or lonely every Sunday, and the generosity of the worshippers of St Peter’s Church usually allows us to do achieve this. However, we also need to publicise what we are doing here, both at Wesley Chapel and at St Peter’s, in order to ensure our efforts are able to continue, month in, month out, and the Freemasons are now helping us spread that word.