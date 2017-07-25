Damn Yankee closes after over 40 years

A independent Harrogate restaurant has closed after over 40 years trading.

The Damn Yankee, on Station Parade in Harrogate, closed its doors for the last time on 24 July 2017.

The restaurant has been owned by Nikki and Mick Triffit for 17-years and they say it was simply unviable to continue operating.

They had previously sold Salsa Posada and The Cattlemen’s.

An American styled dinner, it was a restaurant with wide appeal from families, shoppers, groups and couples. Like all independents it came under pressure from a huge influx of chain restaurants.

Nicola Triffit said: It is with great sadness that we have closed the Damn Yankee. It has not been an easy decision as Damn Yankee has been open since the early 1970’s and we know it has been a big part of many Harrogate people’s lives for the last 40+ years.

Nicola continued: We took over Damn Yankee in 2000 and put 17 years of hard work and (literally) blood, sweat & tears into the restaurant. But with the influx of so many chain restaurants, more & more bureaucracy imposed by successive governments, the ever rising costs of food, drink and utilities, the rise of a discounting culture, parking restrictions, the list goes on. We feel that we can no longer continue to run our business and offer a great product at a good price, so have decided to close.

Nikki and Mick Triffitt said: We thank you all for your custom over the years and hope you have happy memories and will remember Damn Yankee fondly!

Harrogate Informer Comment