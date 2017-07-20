School’s Summer Fayre Success

Share Share +1 Shares 25

The afternoon of Friday 7 July 2017 was Summer Fayre time at Bishop Thornton CE School – the whole school community turned out to join the fun.

There was a cake decorating stall, as well as pick-a-stick, treasure map, transfer tattoos, catch-a-duck, soak-a-friend-in-the-stocks, and more. There were also refreshments with delicious home-made cakes.

Many of the older children designed and ran their own stalls – a lot of work but to great effect, and much enjoyed by them.

The school PTA’s new Facebook page helped keep everyone informed ahead of time, and there was a great turnout and lots of kind helpers on the day.

Headteacher, Mrs Bedford, said: It was a wonderful event which raised valuable money towards replacing the laptops in school. Thank you to everyone involved.” All in all it made for a very lively, enjoyable afternoon.